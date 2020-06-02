4 Islington St.

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Ideal location Allston 4 bedroom 2 bath, see it while it lasts! This unit is walking distance to multiple popular shops, bars, and restaurants as well as the green line and buses like the 57 & 66. Sunny front facing living room, kitchen with dishwasher, and all four bedrooms are a good size. Contact EDGE for more information on this listing, and hundreds of our other listings! See why more people are choosing the highest and most-reviewed real estate firm in Massachusetts. One-month brokerage fee applies. EDGE Realty Advisors is not liable for any errors, omissions, or changes to terms and conditions of this rental.



Terms: One year lease