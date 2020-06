Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Available for June 1st! Located just steps to Shaw's and the Packard's Corner T. This spacious 4 bed features updated kitchen,walk in pantry,all equally large bedrooms,2 full,updated bathrooms and laundry is on site.Close to it all yet in a quiet well managed building catering to young professionals and grad students.Contact East Coast Realty today for more information or a showing at 617.739.2211 or rentals@eastcoastrealty.com



Terms: One year lease