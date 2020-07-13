390 East 8th St.

Amenities

This is a stellar penthouse duplex with sweeping views of Boston Harbor, the Islands and the Great Blue Hills. Private deck off the back and a massive shared back yard. Hardwood floors on both levels, skylights on the top floor. Modern kitchen and 2 modern bathrooms. In unit laundry. There is a perfect office space on the main level. Location is amazing, right off the beach and just a 15 minute walk to the Red Line. Bus route #11 picks up and drops off right out front and takes you Downtown. Soak up the sun, the beach, the ocean air and the Southie Lifestyle!



Terms: One year lease