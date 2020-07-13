All apartments in Boston
390 East 8th St.
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:49 PM

390 East 8th St.

390 East Eighth Street · (857) 829-2449
Location

390 East Eighth Street, Boston, MA 02127
Telegraph Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
internet access
This is a stellar penthouse duplex with sweeping views of Boston Harbor, the Islands and the Great Blue Hills. Private deck off the back and a massive shared back yard. Hardwood floors on both levels, skylights on the top floor. Modern kitchen and 2 modern bathrooms. In unit laundry. There is a perfect office space on the main level. Location is amazing, right off the beach and just a 15 minute walk to the Red Line. Bus route #11 picks up and drops off right out front and takes you Downtown. Soak up the sun, the beach, the ocean air and the Southie Lifestyle!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 390 East 8th St. have any available units?
390 East 8th St. has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 390 East 8th St. have?
Some of 390 East 8th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 390 East 8th St. currently offering any rent specials?
390 East 8th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 390 East 8th St. pet-friendly?
No, 390 East 8th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 390 East 8th St. offer parking?
No, 390 East 8th St. does not offer parking.
Does 390 East 8th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 390 East 8th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 390 East 8th St. have a pool?
No, 390 East 8th St. does not have a pool.
Does 390 East 8th St. have accessible units?
No, 390 East 8th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 390 East 8th St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 390 East 8th St. has units with dishwashers.
