39 Worcester Sq.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning fireplace range

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Amazing over-sized South End duplex. This property features three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The kitchen features updates including a pristine glass back-splash, stunning quartz countertops, and new gas stove and sink. The kitchen also offers a pass-through area, as well as abundant cabinet and counter space. French doors lead to a formal dining area or office space on the first floor. There is a spacious living room with soaring ceilings and a gas fireplace. A separate first floor laundry room offers full size washer/dryer in unit. The first floor offers two bedrooms and a bathroom. The lower level offers a large third bedroom, den space, and a second full bathroom. There is central A/C and heat, as well as a private deck off the rear. Pet friendly with restrictions. Close proximity to BMC & BU Medical Campus. Moments from many South End restaurants and shops. Convenient to several bus routes and Mass Ave/Back Bay Orange Line MBTA. Available 6/1/2020 for a 12-month lease term.



Terms: One year lease