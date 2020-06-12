All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:16 AM

39 Worcester Sq.

39 Worcester Street · (617) 947-0058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

39 Worcester Street, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1820 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Amazing over-sized South End duplex. This property features three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The kitchen features updates including a pristine glass back-splash, stunning quartz countertops, and new gas stove and sink. The kitchen also offers a pass-through area, as well as abundant cabinet and counter space. French doors lead to a formal dining area or office space on the first floor. There is a spacious living room with soaring ceilings and a gas fireplace. A separate first floor laundry room offers full size washer/dryer in unit. The first floor offers two bedrooms and a bathroom. The lower level offers a large third bedroom, den space, and a second full bathroom. There is central A/C and heat, as well as a private deck off the rear. Pet friendly with restrictions. Close proximity to BMC & BU Medical Campus. Moments from many South End restaurants and shops. Convenient to several bus routes and Mass Ave/Back Bay Orange Line MBTA. Available 6/1/2020 for a 12-month lease term.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Worcester Sq. have any available units?
39 Worcester Sq. has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 39 Worcester Sq. have?
Some of 39 Worcester Sq.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Worcester Sq. currently offering any rent specials?
39 Worcester Sq. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Worcester Sq. pet-friendly?
Yes, 39 Worcester Sq. is pet friendly.
Does 39 Worcester Sq. offer parking?
No, 39 Worcester Sq. does not offer parking.
Does 39 Worcester Sq. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 39 Worcester Sq. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Worcester Sq. have a pool?
No, 39 Worcester Sq. does not have a pool.
Does 39 Worcester Sq. have accessible units?
No, 39 Worcester Sq. does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Worcester Sq. have units with dishwashers?
No, 39 Worcester Sq. does not have units with dishwashers.
