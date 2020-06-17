383 Marlborough St.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautifully maintained one bedroom apartment in well kept Back Bay brownstone. This apartment features a newly renovated kitchen with granite/stainless, dishwasher, and TONS of cabinet and storage space. This apartment is on the third floor on the SUNNY side of Marlborough Street in the Back Bay. Other features include central heat/air, laundry in unit, hardwood floors throughout, 2 decorative fireplaces, and HIGH ceilings. No Pets, no smoking. 3500 with parking, 3200 without parking spot. Available now with lease going only until 8/31/19 Matt G in touch with landlord... please run through him



Terms: One year lease