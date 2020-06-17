All apartments in Boston
383 Marlborough St.
383 Marlborough St.

383 Marlborough Street · (617) 587-0100
Location

383 Marlborough Street, Boston, MA 02115
Back Bay

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully maintained one bedroom apartment in well kept Back Bay brownstone. This apartment features a newly renovated kitchen with granite/stainless, dishwasher, and TONS of cabinet and storage space. This apartment is on the third floor on the SUNNY side of Marlborough Street in the Back Bay. Other features include central heat/air, laundry in unit, hardwood floors throughout, 2 decorative fireplaces, and HIGH ceilings. No Pets, no smoking. 3500 with parking, 3200 without parking spot. Available now with lease going only until 8/31/19 Matt G in touch with landlord... please run through him

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 383 Marlborough St. have any available units?
383 Marlborough St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 383 Marlborough St. have?
Some of 383 Marlborough St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 383 Marlborough St. currently offering any rent specials?
383 Marlborough St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 383 Marlborough St. pet-friendly?
No, 383 Marlborough St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 383 Marlborough St. offer parking?
Yes, 383 Marlborough St. does offer parking.
Does 383 Marlborough St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 383 Marlborough St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 383 Marlborough St. have a pool?
No, 383 Marlborough St. does not have a pool.
Does 383 Marlborough St. have accessible units?
No, 383 Marlborough St. does not have accessible units.
Does 383 Marlborough St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 383 Marlborough St. has units with dishwashers.
