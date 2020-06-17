383 Marlborough St.

Amenities
Beautifully maintained one bedroom apartment in well kept Back Bay brownstone. This apartment features a newly renovated kitchen with granite/stainless, dishwasher, and TONS of cabinet and storage space. This apartment is on the third floor on the SUNNY side of Marlborough Street in the Back Bay. Other features include central heat/air, laundry in unit, hardwood floors throughout, 2 decorative fireplaces, and HIGH ceilings. No Pets, no smoking. 3500 with parking, 3200 without parking spot. Available now with lease going only until 8/31/19 Matt G in touch with landlord... please run through him
Terms: One year lease