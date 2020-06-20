380 Marlborough Street

Amenities

Beautifully renovated three bedroom, two and one half bathroom duplex floor through. Elegant finishes that include classic wood paneling, rich hardwood floors, tall ceilings, and two decorative fireplaces. Entry level offers a welcoming foyer with power room, Marlborough Street facing living /dining space, and an open kitchen featuring stainless appliances, expansive counter space, and abundant cabinetry. The downstairs bedroom overlooks a beautifully landscaped courtyard/garden. The upper level has two large bedrooms. Both of the bathrooms are en-suite. Additional features include central cooling, in-unit laundry, and one direct access parking space. The home is situated within a historic and intimate four unit brownstone.