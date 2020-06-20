All apartments in Boston
380 Marlborough Street
380 Marlborough Street

380 Marlborough Street
Location

380 Marlborough Street, Boston, MA 02115
Back Bay

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Beautifully renovated three bedroom, two and one half bathroom duplex floor through. Elegant finishes that include classic wood paneling, rich hardwood floors, tall ceilings, and two decorative fireplaces. Entry level offers a welcoming foyer with power room, Marlborough Street facing living /dining space, and an open kitchen featuring stainless appliances, expansive counter space, and abundant cabinetry. The downstairs bedroom overlooks a beautifully landscaped courtyard/garden. The upper level has two large bedrooms. Both of the bathrooms are en-suite. Additional features include central cooling, in-unit laundry, and one direct access parking space. The home is situated within a historic and intimate four unit brownstone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 380 Marlborough Street have any available units?
380 Marlborough Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 380 Marlborough Street have?
Some of 380 Marlborough Street's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 380 Marlborough Street currently offering any rent specials?
380 Marlborough Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 380 Marlborough Street pet-friendly?
No, 380 Marlborough Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 380 Marlborough Street offer parking?
Yes, 380 Marlborough Street does offer parking.
Does 380 Marlborough Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 380 Marlborough Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 380 Marlborough Street have a pool?
No, 380 Marlborough Street does not have a pool.
Does 380 Marlborough Street have accessible units?
No, 380 Marlborough Street does not have accessible units.
Does 380 Marlborough Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 380 Marlborough Street does not have units with dishwashers.
