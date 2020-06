Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking

This updated Brighton 3BR has tons of space, equal sized bedrooms, a large eat-in kitchen & 3 off-street parking spots included with the price of rent! Unit is equipped with laundry in-unit, central A/C, and a dishwasher/disposal combo. Extra storage is available in the basement and cats are welcome. Gas heating is separate and quotes can be provided with an inquiry! For showings, call Metro Realty today at 617-232-2255 to set up an appointment!



Terms: One year lease