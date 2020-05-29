374 Chestnut Hill Ave.

Amenities

CENTRALLY LOCATED WITH POOL, JACUZZI, BIKE STORAGE, BBQ AREA AND SECONDS FROM THE C AND D LINE TRAINS! This corner-view condominium overlooks Cleveland Circle. Brand-new kitchen cabinets. Island granite counter top, dishwasher, disposal. High ceilings and stunning views of Cleveland Circle. Hardwood floors throughout the living room and hallways. Carpeted bedrooms. Modern light fixtures. Huge updated bathroom with large closet and tile fixtures. Heat and hot water included in the rent. Very easy to show. Incredible Cleveland Circle location, close to the B, C, and D Lines. Close to all the shops, restaurants, and nightlife Cleveland Circle has to offer. This building has its own pool and Jacuzzi tub. Laundry on-site. Pool Jacuzzi heat and hot water included Professionally managed Laundry in Building