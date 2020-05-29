All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:55 PM

374 Chestnut Hill Ave.

374 Chestnut Hill Avenue · (617) 500-1282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

374 Chestnut Hill Avenue, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
CENTRALLY LOCATED WITH POOL, JACUZZI, BIKE STORAGE, BBQ AREA AND SECONDS FROM THE C AND D LINE TRAINS! This corner-view condominium overlooks Cleveland Circle. Brand-new kitchen cabinets. Island granite counter top, dishwasher, disposal. High ceilings and stunning views of Cleveland Circle. Hardwood floors throughout the living room and hallways. Carpeted bedrooms. Modern light fixtures. Huge updated bathroom with large closet and tile fixtures. Heat and hot water included in the rent. Very easy to show. Incredible Cleveland Circle location, close to the B, C, and D Lines. Close to all the shops, restaurants, and nightlife Cleveland Circle has to offer. This building has its own pool and Jacuzzi tub. Laundry on-site. Pool Jacuzzi heat and hot water included Professionally managed Laundry in Building

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 374 Chestnut Hill Ave. have any available units?
374 Chestnut Hill Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 374 Chestnut Hill Ave. have?
Some of 374 Chestnut Hill Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 374 Chestnut Hill Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
374 Chestnut Hill Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 374 Chestnut Hill Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 374 Chestnut Hill Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 374 Chestnut Hill Ave. offer parking?
No, 374 Chestnut Hill Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 374 Chestnut Hill Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 374 Chestnut Hill Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 374 Chestnut Hill Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 374 Chestnut Hill Ave. has a pool.
Does 374 Chestnut Hill Ave. have accessible units?
No, 374 Chestnut Hill Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 374 Chestnut Hill Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 374 Chestnut Hill Ave. has units with dishwashers.
