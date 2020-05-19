Amenities

360 W 2nd Street Unit 3 Available 09/01/20 Incredible 2 bed 2 bath with Laundry, Garage Parking - Prime South Boston Location - This beautiful and bright 2 bed, 2 full bath condo in a prime South Boston location is available for 9/1/2020. The large, open concept has hardwood floors throughout, renovated kitchen with lots of cabinet space, gas cooking, stainless steel appliances, granite counters & breakfast bar. Spacious master bedroom has an on-suite master bathroom and a large walk-in closet. Unit features include central air, in unit laundry and included garage parking spot. Shared roof deck.



Easy access to the Broadway Red Line T stop, buses, Boston Athletic Club, and The Lawn on D as well as walking distance to the Seaport.



