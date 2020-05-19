All apartments in Boston
360 W 2nd Street Unit 3
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

360 W 2nd Street Unit 3

360 West Second Street · No Longer Available
Location

360 West Second Street, Boston, MA 02127
D Street - West Broadway

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
360 W 2nd Street Unit 3 Available 09/01/20 Incredible 2 bed 2 bath with Laundry, Garage Parking - Prime South Boston Location - This beautiful and bright 2 bed, 2 full bath condo in a prime South Boston location is available for 9/1/2020. The large, open concept has hardwood floors throughout, renovated kitchen with lots of cabinet space, gas cooking, stainless steel appliances, granite counters & breakfast bar. Spacious master bedroom has an on-suite master bathroom and a large walk-in closet. Unit features include central air, in unit laundry and included garage parking spot. Shared roof deck.

Easy access to the Broadway Red Line T stop, buses, Boston Athletic Club, and The Lawn on D as well as walking distance to the Seaport.

(RLNE5899588)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 W 2nd Street Unit 3 have any available units?
360 W 2nd Street Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 360 W 2nd Street Unit 3 have?
Some of 360 W 2nd Street Unit 3's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 360 W 2nd Street Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
360 W 2nd Street Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 W 2nd Street Unit 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 360 W 2nd Street Unit 3 is pet friendly.
Does 360 W 2nd Street Unit 3 offer parking?
Yes, 360 W 2nd Street Unit 3 offers parking.
Does 360 W 2nd Street Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 360 W 2nd Street Unit 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 W 2nd Street Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 360 W 2nd Street Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 360 W 2nd Street Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 360 W 2nd Street Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 360 W 2nd Street Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 360 W 2nd Street Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
