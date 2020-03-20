All apartments in Boston
3531 Washington St 2207
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

3531 Washington St 2207

3531 Washington Street · (617) 918-7419
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3531 Washington Street, Boston, MA 02130
Jamaica Central - South Sumner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2207 · Avail. now

$3,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1014 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
NO FEE 2B/1.5 BATH - Property Id: 285050

1 BED + DEN! NO FEE! Move somewhere with both urban and suburban flare! This brand new JP, never before lived in unit minutes from the T. 5-7 minutes in either direction land you on either Orange line or Commuter Rail straight into Back Bay Station. Find yourself surrounded by the hustle and bustle of city life while immersing yourself in the Southwest Corridor, the Arboretum, and nearly every street crisscrossing the blood line thorough-ways JP. Unit features 9 foot ceilings, thoughtfully selected high end finishes, GE appliance package with gas cooking, engineered hardwood wall to wall, central AC/Heat & in unit laundry. Ideal flow through concept with built in breakfast bar for those that like to cook in a top of the line kitchen while staying in touch with guests while you show off your skills. Sprawling living room that is set clearly off of the designated dining space. Spacious bedroom, features an en-suite bathroom with dual sinks. Half bath and den located off entry for privacy
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285050
Property Id 285050

(RLNE5798568)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3531 Washington St 2207 have any available units?
3531 Washington St 2207 has a unit available for $3,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3531 Washington St 2207 have?
Some of 3531 Washington St 2207's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3531 Washington St 2207 currently offering any rent specials?
3531 Washington St 2207 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3531 Washington St 2207 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3531 Washington St 2207 is pet friendly.
Does 3531 Washington St 2207 offer parking?
No, 3531 Washington St 2207 does not offer parking.
Does 3531 Washington St 2207 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3531 Washington St 2207 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3531 Washington St 2207 have a pool?
No, 3531 Washington St 2207 does not have a pool.
Does 3531 Washington St 2207 have accessible units?
No, 3531 Washington St 2207 does not have accessible units.
Does 3531 Washington St 2207 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3531 Washington St 2207 has units with dishwashers.
