3531 Washington St 2207

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher dogs allowed gym air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym

NO FEE 2B/1.5 BATH - Property Id: 285050



1 BED + DEN! NO FEE! Move somewhere with both urban and suburban flare! This brand new JP, never before lived in unit minutes from the T. 5-7 minutes in either direction land you on either Orange line or Commuter Rail straight into Back Bay Station. Find yourself surrounded by the hustle and bustle of city life while immersing yourself in the Southwest Corridor, the Arboretum, and nearly every street crisscrossing the blood line thorough-ways JP. Unit features 9 foot ceilings, thoughtfully selected high end finishes, GE appliance package with gas cooking, engineered hardwood wall to wall, central AC/Heat & in unit laundry. Ideal flow through concept with built in breakfast bar for those that like to cook in a top of the line kitchen while staying in touch with guests while you show off your skills. Sprawling living room that is set clearly off of the designated dining space. Spacious bedroom, features an en-suite bathroom with dual sinks. Half bath and den located off entry for privacy

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285050

Property Id 285050



(RLNE5798568)