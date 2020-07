Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking

Fantastic DUPLEX on Woodward St! It's got it all. Central air, laundry in unit, private deck off of the kitchen in addition to a large, shared yard (with 3 other condo owners/units). Decorative fireplace, open kitchen/dining floor plan with half bath off the living room. Oversized bedrooms! New stove/dishwasher in the last few years and one off street parking spot included with the rent. No pets, please! Sept 1st!



Terms: One year lease