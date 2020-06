Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This is a spacious first floor apartment with has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, an open living/dining/kitchen area and has laundry in unit. This apartment also features condo style finishes, granite counters and nice appliances, central a/c etc. There is an option to rent out the driveway for off-street parking for an additional $200 per month. Location is prime, you are a few minutes walk to the B line, ample bus routes, shops, restaurants, and a grocery store.



Terms: One year lease