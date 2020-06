Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking some paid utils

35 Mount Hood Road #1 - 35 Mount Hood #1 Available 09/01/20 **STUNNING 2 BED ON MOUNT HOOD, AVAIL JUNE 1ST, PARKING INCL, HT/HW INCL** - **AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST**HALF MONTH FEE**Don't miss out on this 2 bedroom 1 bath conveniently located at 35 Mount Hood road. This unit boasts an Eat in kitchen with Granite counter tops, gleaming hardwood through out, private balcony, heat & hot water included, AND ONE PARKING SPOT INCLUDED IN RENT!

To schedule a showing please contact:

Email: kyle@bostoncapitalmgmt.net

Phone: 617-822-1683



(RLNE3817276)