in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Like brand-new 2 bedroom rental! This sun-filled 1st floor unit has many great features such as gleaming hardwood floors, granite kitchen counters, all new white cabinets AND basement storage! In-unit full size washer & dryer, nest thermostat, high ceilings, gas heat and 2 off street tandem parking spots! Great fenced in yard shared with 2nd floor tenants. All of this on a quiet street yet close to everything!