34 District Ave.

****There is no Broker Fee if your lease term is over 13 months! No matter who you are or where you're going, you'll feel right at home here. Step off the Red Line at Andrew Square, and in 8 minutes you're home. Outside your door you'll find every convenience - from groceries to home goods and retail therapy to full-service dining. Inside, you'll find modern and spacious studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes and an amenity suite that's nothing short of amazing. COMMUNITY AMENITIES: Two State-Of-The-Art Fitness Centers Building Concierge Pool with Cabanas and Sun Deck Indoor Pet Wash Dramatic Indoor & Outdoor Fire Features Two Club Rooms with Catering Kitchen Private Dining Room Coworking Spaces and Conference Room Lounge & Billiards Lush Courtyard with Grilling Stations 90-Inch Outdoor Televisions Peloton Bikes Yoga Space Indoor Bike Storage & Repair APARTMENT FEATURES: In-Unit Washers & Dryers Wood Plank Flooring Generous Floor Plans Juliet & Terrace Balconies Spacious Walk-In Closets Stunning City & Water Views Glass Showers Over-sized Windows Caesarstone Countertops Under-cabinet Lighting Modern Stainless Steel Appliances Modern Fixtures Tile Back splashes 1/2 Month Broker Fee, if a Lease is over 13 Months, No Broker Fee!



Terms: One year lease