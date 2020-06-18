All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 34 District Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
34 District Ave.
Last updated May 23 2020 at 8:16 PM

34 District Ave.

34 District Ave · (617) 307-7229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Columbia Point
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

34 District Ave, Boston, MA 02125
Columbia Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
yoga
****There is no Broker Fee if your lease term is over 13 months! No matter who you are or where you're going, you'll feel right at home here. Step off the Red Line at Andrew Square, and in 8 minutes you're home. Outside your door you'll find every convenience - from groceries to home goods and retail therapy to full-service dining. Inside, you'll find modern and spacious studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes and an amenity suite that's nothing short of amazing. COMMUNITY AMENITIES: Two State-Of-The-Art Fitness Centers Building Concierge Pool with Cabanas and Sun Deck Indoor Pet Wash Dramatic Indoor & Outdoor Fire Features Two Club Rooms with Catering Kitchen Private Dining Room Coworking Spaces and Conference Room Lounge & Billiards Lush Courtyard with Grilling Stations 90-Inch Outdoor Televisions Peloton Bikes Yoga Space Indoor Bike Storage & Repair APARTMENT FEATURES: In-Unit Washers & Dryers Wood Plank Flooring Generous Floor Plans Juliet & Terrace Balconies Spacious Walk-In Closets Stunning City & Water Views Glass Showers Over-sized Windows Caesarstone Countertops Under-cabinet Lighting Modern Stainless Steel Appliances Modern Fixtures Tile Back splashes 1/2 Month Broker Fee, if a Lease is over 13 Months, No Broker Fee!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 District Ave. have any available units?
34 District Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 34 District Ave. have?
Some of 34 District Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 District Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
34 District Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 District Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 34 District Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 34 District Ave. offer parking?
No, 34 District Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 34 District Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34 District Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 District Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 34 District Ave. has a pool.
Does 34 District Ave. have accessible units?
No, 34 District Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 34 District Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 34 District Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 34 District Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hancock Village
298 Independence Drive
Boston, MA 02467
The Kensington
665 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111
Armington Street Apartments
20 Armington Street
Boston, MA 02134
MBH Apartments
1126 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02215
62 on the Park
62 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02116
One Canal Apartment Homes
1 Canal Sreet
Boston, MA 02114
Waterside Place by Windsor
505 Congress St
Boston, MA 02210
Peninsula Apartments
401 Mount Vernon St
Boston, MA 02125

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity