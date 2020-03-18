3399 Washington St., Unit 3

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access new construction

AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1ST!



Property Features:

*2017 new construction

*Central air

*Laundry in-unit

*Off street parking available (add't cost)



2017 new construction - spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment available for September 1st occupancy minutes away from the Green Street T station. Designed by 2016 "Best of Boston" Interior Planner with all the amenities of modern city living. Unit has open floorplan living area with stained oak 4" hardwood floors, oversized windows, deck, custom cabinets, quartz countertops, USB outlets in kitchen islands, "slate" appliances, in unit laundry and central air. Heat and hot water from high efficiency gas tankless Navien system complemented by efficient LED lighting throughout. Large porch for outdoor enjoyment!



First month's rent ($3,600), security deposit ($3,600), and $25 application fee per person. No Realtor fee!



Lease through July 31, or August 31,2021 and good credit required. Utilities not included (tenant pays gas, electric & cable/internet). No smoking permitted. 1 Cat is okay, NO dogs please.



*When replying to this post please provide some information about yourself(selves), confirm a September 1st move in date and if you have any pets* Thank you

Location: Great location in Jamaica Plain near Doyle's Pub and other area restaurants, shops, and conveniences like the Brewery Complex. Walk to the Green Street T stop on the Orange Line. Just a 10-15 min walk to the center of JP. Easy access for commuters to Route 9, Londwood Medical, or Downtown Boston.