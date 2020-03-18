All apartments in Boston
3399 Washington St., Unit 3
3399 Washington St., Unit 3

3399 Washington Street · (617) 522-9400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3399 Washington Street, Boston, MA 02130
Jamaica Central - South Sumner

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
new construction
AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1ST!

Property Features:
*2017 new construction
*Central air
*Laundry in-unit
*Off street parking available (add't cost)

2017 new construction - spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment available for September 1st occupancy minutes away from the Green Street T station. Designed by 2016 "Best of Boston" Interior Planner with all the amenities of modern city living. Unit has open floorplan living area with stained oak 4" hardwood floors, oversized windows, deck, custom cabinets, quartz countertops, USB outlets in kitchen islands, "slate" appliances, in unit laundry and central air. Heat and hot water from high efficiency gas tankless Navien system complemented by efficient LED lighting throughout. Large porch for outdoor enjoyment!

First month's rent ($3,600), security deposit ($3,600), and $25 application fee per person. No Realtor fee!

Lease through July 31, or August 31,2021 and good credit required. Utilities not included (tenant pays gas, electric & cable/internet). No smoking permitted. 1 Cat is okay, NO dogs please.

*When replying to this post please provide some information about yourself(selves), confirm a September 1st move in date and if you have any pets* Thank you
Location: Great location in Jamaica Plain near Doyle's Pub and other area restaurants, shops, and conveniences like the Brewery Complex. Walk to the Green Street T stop on the Orange Line. Just a 10-15 min walk to the center of JP. Easy access for commuters to Route 9, Londwood Medical, or Downtown Boston.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

