336 Adams St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible elevator on-site laundry parking

This Commuter's Dream, Situated in one of Dorchester's Hottest Growing Markets is Less than 5 Minutes From the Fields Corner Redline T and Bus, I 93 N-S, Plus Local Shops and Trendy Local Area Spots Like the Blarney Stone, Coco Leaf, and the Homestead Cafe. This Pristine 2 Bedroom Apartment Features an Exclusive Balcony with Impressive, Aerial City Views, Along With a Sun-Drenched Dining Area, Which Leads to an Illuminating, Granite and Stainless Steel Galley Kitchen Which is Fully-Applianced, and Which Has Slow-Close Cabinet Doors & Drawers. The Center Living Area w/Flat Screen is Flanked by Two Spacious Bedrooms- All Which Showcase Gorgeous Bamboo Flooring!! This Handicapped Accessible 4th Floor Unit with Elevator, is Replete with Multiple Amenities Including 2 Full Bathrooms, Central Air, Ensuite Laundry, Recessed Lighting, and 1 Car Off-Street Parking in this Professionally-Managed Condo Building, with the Bonus Option to Rent 1 Additional Space. Good Credit and References Required



Terms: One year lease