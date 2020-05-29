All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:04 AM

336 Adams St.

336 Adams Street · (617) 778-4868
Location

336 Adams Street, Boston, MA 02122
Fields Corner East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 875 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
This Commuter's Dream, Situated in one of Dorchester's Hottest Growing Markets is Less than 5 Minutes From the Fields Corner Redline T and Bus, I 93 N-S, Plus Local Shops and Trendy Local Area Spots Like the Blarney Stone, Coco Leaf, and the Homestead Cafe. This Pristine 2 Bedroom Apartment Features an Exclusive Balcony with Impressive, Aerial City Views, Along With a Sun-Drenched Dining Area, Which Leads to an Illuminating, Granite and Stainless Steel Galley Kitchen Which is Fully-Applianced, and Which Has Slow-Close Cabinet Doors & Drawers. The Center Living Area w/Flat Screen is Flanked by Two Spacious Bedrooms- All Which Showcase Gorgeous Bamboo Flooring!! This Handicapped Accessible 4th Floor Unit with Elevator, is Replete with Multiple Amenities Including 2 Full Bathrooms, Central Air, Ensuite Laundry, Recessed Lighting, and 1 Car Off-Street Parking in this Professionally-Managed Condo Building, with the Bonus Option to Rent 1 Additional Space. Good Credit and References Required

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 336 Adams St. have any available units?
336 Adams St. has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 336 Adams St. have?
Some of 336 Adams St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 336 Adams St. currently offering any rent specials?
336 Adams St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 Adams St. pet-friendly?
No, 336 Adams St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 336 Adams St. offer parking?
Yes, 336 Adams St. does offer parking.
Does 336 Adams St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 336 Adams St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 Adams St. have a pool?
No, 336 Adams St. does not have a pool.
Does 336 Adams St. have accessible units?
Yes, 336 Adams St. has accessible units.
Does 336 Adams St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 336 Adams St. has units with dishwashers.
