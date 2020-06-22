All apartments in Boston
33 Riverdale Street 1
33 Riverdale Street 1

33 Riverdale St · (781) 395-4897
Location

33 Riverdale St, Boston, MA 02134
Allston

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,180

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
refrigerator
Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 1-bd Apt. Lower Allston. Next to HBS. w/Parkings - Property Id: 300745

Recently updated and beautifully maintained large 1-bed unit with 1 bath, 1 living room, and 1 eat-in kitchen. Plenty closet and storage space. With a small but nice back/side yard.

Highly desirable lower Allston location.
Steps to Harvard Business School; short walk to Charles River, Harvard Square, etc.
On bus lines to Harvard Sq., Central Sq., Sullivan Sq., etc.
Easy access to Mass Pike, Storrow Drive, etc.

Washer and dryer in the building (free; no coins).
Two off-street parking space INCLUDED (tandem).

1-yr lease required. Non-smokers only. No pets.

Available 9/1.

If interested, please reply with a 1-2 sentence description of yourself. Thank you.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300745
Property Id 300745

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5857126)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Riverdale Street 1 have any available units?
33 Riverdale Street 1 has a unit available for $2,180 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 33 Riverdale Street 1 have?
Some of 33 Riverdale Street 1's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Riverdale Street 1 currently offering any rent specials?
33 Riverdale Street 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Riverdale Street 1 pet-friendly?
No, 33 Riverdale Street 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 33 Riverdale Street 1 offer parking?
Yes, 33 Riverdale Street 1 does offer parking.
Does 33 Riverdale Street 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33 Riverdale Street 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Riverdale Street 1 have a pool?
No, 33 Riverdale Street 1 does not have a pool.
Does 33 Riverdale Street 1 have accessible units?
No, 33 Riverdale Street 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Riverdale Street 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 Riverdale Street 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
