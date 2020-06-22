33 Riverdale Street 1

Amenities

Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 1-bd Apt. Lower Allston. Next to HBS. w/Parkings - Property Id: 300745



Recently updated and beautifully maintained large 1-bed unit with 1 bath, 1 living room, and 1 eat-in kitchen. Plenty closet and storage space. With a small but nice back/side yard.



Highly desirable lower Allston location.

Steps to Harvard Business School; short walk to Charles River, Harvard Square, etc.

On bus lines to Harvard Sq., Central Sq., Sullivan Sq., etc.

Easy access to Mass Pike, Storrow Drive, etc.



Washer and dryer in the building (free; no coins).

Two off-street parking space INCLUDED (tandem).



1-yr lease required. Non-smokers only. No pets.



Available 9/1.



If interested, please reply with a 1-2 sentence description of yourself. Thank you.

No Pets Allowed



