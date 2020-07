Amenities

Classic townhouse in quiet Boston neighborhood. Just completely renovated to all-electric solar powered home. You share 50% of the 65 kWh/day solar array for heat, air conditioning and hot water. Two bedrooms plus attic office. Solid oak floors throughout. Brand new enclosed brick patio. New granite and stainless steel kitchen. Basement with private laundry. Garage plus private driveway and on-street parking. Gigabit WiFi included. Cable ready. Close to commuter line and sort distance to MBTA. Vibrant Boston neighborhood with plenty of stores and restaurants.

No Dogs Allowed



