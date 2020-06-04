All apartments in Boston
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:00 AM

32 Mansfield St

32 Mansfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

32 Mansfield Street, Boston, MA 02134
Allston

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently Renovated Single Family House in Allston! 6-7 Bed property available September 1st. This property has a large sized living and dining room on the first floor and one full bathroom. On the second floor you have one full size bathroom and four bedrooms. On the third floor there are three additional bedroom. This property has a large driveway that could fit 4-5 cars and a nice yard. Laundry is located in the unfinished basement and storage is available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Mansfield St have any available units?
32 Mansfield St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 32 Mansfield St have?
Some of 32 Mansfield St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Mansfield St currently offering any rent specials?
32 Mansfield St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Mansfield St pet-friendly?
No, 32 Mansfield St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 32 Mansfield St offer parking?
No, 32 Mansfield St does not offer parking.
Does 32 Mansfield St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 Mansfield St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Mansfield St have a pool?
No, 32 Mansfield St does not have a pool.
Does 32 Mansfield St have accessible units?
No, 32 Mansfield St does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Mansfield St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 Mansfield St has units with dishwashers.
