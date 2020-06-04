32 Mansfield St

Recently Renovated Single Family House in Allston! 6-7 Bed property available September 1st. This property has a large sized living and dining room on the first floor and one full bathroom. On the second floor you have one full size bathroom and four bedrooms. On the third floor there are three additional bedroom. This property has a large driveway that could fit 4-5 cars and a nice yard. Laundry is located in the unfinished basement and storage is available.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
