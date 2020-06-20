31 Beechcroft St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking

True VALUE! Charming 1 bedroom with hardwood floors, ceiling fans, eat-in kitchen, new cabinets, dishwasher, crown moldings, sun filled bedroom, spacious living room, free off street parking, back yard, quiet street, quick walk to MBTA Express buses 501,503 and walk to 57, 64 buses. -Express buses to Boston, Cleveland Circle, Kenmore Square, Cambridge, Back Bay, Copley all within walking distance 51, 57, 64, 86, 501, 503 -Walk to the Green Line on Commonwealth Ave Easy commutes to the Mass Pike, Brighton Center, Allston Village, Lower Allston, Watertown Square, Brookline, Cleveland Cicle, Newton Corner, Waltham, Harvard, MIT, Boston College, Boston University, Saint Elizabeth's, New Balance, NESN, WGBH, Fenway, Arlington, Somerville, Medford, etc



Terms: One year lease