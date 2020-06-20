All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 31 Beechcroft St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
31 Beechcroft St.
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:11 PM

31 Beechcroft St.

31 Beechcroft Street · (617) 487-8285
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Oak Square
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

31 Beechcroft Street, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
True VALUE! Charming 1 bedroom with hardwood floors, ceiling fans, eat-in kitchen, new cabinets, dishwasher, crown moldings, sun filled bedroom, spacious living room, free off street parking, back yard, quiet street, quick walk to MBTA Express buses 501,503 and walk to 57, 64 buses. -Express buses to Boston, Cleveland Circle, Kenmore Square, Cambridge, Back Bay, Copley all within walking distance 51, 57, 64, 86, 501, 503 -Walk to the Green Line on Commonwealth Ave Easy commutes to the Mass Pike, Brighton Center, Allston Village, Lower Allston, Watertown Square, Brookline, Cleveland Cicle, Newton Corner, Waltham, Harvard, MIT, Boston College, Boston University, Saint Elizabeth's, New Balance, NESN, WGBH, Fenway, Arlington, Somerville, Medford, etc

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Beechcroft St. have any available units?
31 Beechcroft St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 31 Beechcroft St. have?
Some of 31 Beechcroft St.'s amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Beechcroft St. currently offering any rent specials?
31 Beechcroft St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Beechcroft St. pet-friendly?
No, 31 Beechcroft St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 31 Beechcroft St. offer parking?
Yes, 31 Beechcroft St. does offer parking.
Does 31 Beechcroft St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 Beechcroft St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Beechcroft St. have a pool?
No, 31 Beechcroft St. does not have a pool.
Does 31 Beechcroft St. have accessible units?
No, 31 Beechcroft St. does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Beechcroft St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 Beechcroft St. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 31 Beechcroft St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

40 Boylston St
40 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02111
Hancock Estates at Chestnut Hill
199 LaGrange St
Boston, MA 02467
Centre Street Apartments
1799 Centre Street
Boston, MA 02132
Harborview at the Navy Yard
250 1st Ave
Boston, MA 02129
Mezzo Design Lofts
30 Caldwell St
Boston, MA 02129
VIA
5 Fan Pier Blvd
Boston, MA 02210
461 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE
461 Massachusetts Ave
Boston, MA 02118
660 Washington
660 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity