Amenities

pet friendly garage gym pool dog park clubhouse

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking pool garage internet access

Indoor Dog Park Fun Parties and Events in Common Rooms Skyline pool and outdoor entertainment lounge Club room with host kitchen Fitness center and personalized digital training Pet grooming and play areas Covered access to Boston's newest Whole Foods Market Connected garage parking Complimentary WiFi in all common areas Available on site car detailing, apartment cleaning, dry cleaning and grocery delivery Immediate highway access to I-90 & I-93 Easy access to MBTA transportation services on the Red, Green & Silver lines



Terms: One year lease