30 Caldwell St.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator gym parking

One bedroom plus study, 830 square feet. Parking special: $25 a month. Fee paid by landlord. 146 Modern Lofts just minutes from Downtown combine great style with environmental friendliness. Located a short walk to Sullivan Station, 2 subway stops to North Station, and very convenient to I-93. Built in 2008 with state of the art materials. The solid concrete walls insure quiet and privacy. Large thermal windows maximize light and minimize heat/cold and noise transfer. The polished concrete floors are specially finished to stay at room temperature. Large open Kitchen/ Living room/ Dining room. GE Profile kitchen appliances. Bosch washer and dryer in each unit. All our appliances are 5 star energy efficient. All toilets & sinks have water saving devices. Carpet made from recycled berber in bedroom(s). Large closets, utility closets have motion detector devices for lighting. The Community Room is outfitted with the latest in multi-media entertainment and can be rented for private parties. The Fitness Room is open 24/7. Dry cleaning pick-up and drop-off service. Pet Charges: Cats: $35/month for one, $50/month for two Dogs: $75/dog per month



Terms: One year lease