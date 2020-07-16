All apartments in Boston
Last updated July 11 2020 at 8:28 AM

30 Caldwell St.

30 Caldwell Street · (617) 262-3075
Location

30 Caldwell Street, Boston, MA 02129
Medford Street - The Neck

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,949

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1170 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
One bedroom plus study, 830 square feet. Parking special: $25 a month. Fee paid by landlord. 146 Modern Lofts just minutes from Downtown combine great style with environmental friendliness. Located a short walk to Sullivan Station, 2 subway stops to North Station, and very convenient to I-93. Built in 2008 with state of the art materials. The solid concrete walls insure quiet and privacy. Large thermal windows maximize light and minimize heat/cold and noise transfer. The polished concrete floors are specially finished to stay at room temperature. Large open Kitchen/ Living room/ Dining room. GE Profile kitchen appliances. Bosch washer and dryer in each unit. All our appliances are 5 star energy efficient. All toilets & sinks have water saving devices. Carpet made from recycled berber in bedroom(s). Large closets, utility closets have motion detector devices for lighting. The Community Room is outfitted with the latest in multi-media entertainment and can be rented for private parties. The Fitness Room is open 24/7. Dry cleaning pick-up and drop-off service. Pet Charges: Cats: $35/month for one, $50/month for two Dogs: $75/dog per month

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Caldwell St. have any available units?
30 Caldwell St. has a unit available for $2,949 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 30 Caldwell St. have?
Some of 30 Caldwell St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Caldwell St. currently offering any rent specials?
30 Caldwell St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Caldwell St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 30 Caldwell St. is pet friendly.
Does 30 Caldwell St. offer parking?
Yes, 30 Caldwell St. offers parking.
Does 30 Caldwell St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30 Caldwell St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Caldwell St. have a pool?
No, 30 Caldwell St. does not have a pool.
Does 30 Caldwell St. have accessible units?
No, 30 Caldwell St. does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Caldwell St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 Caldwell St. does not have units with dishwashers.
