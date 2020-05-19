3 Ashford Ct.

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher fireplace internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

Beautiful four-bed/two-bathroom apartment located near Packard's Corner, just a quick walk to the B Line, the 66 Bus, and Shaw's Supermarket. Includes hot water, hardwood floors, bright living room, decorative fireplace, huge tiled eat-in kitchen with dishwasher and disposal, pantry, four large bedrooms, lots of closet space, two full tiled baths, laundry on site, and unit is cable/Internet-ready. Perfect for graduate students or working professionals. This is a must-see apartment!



Terms: One year lease