Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:02 PM

294 Newbury Street

294 Newbury Street · (617) 512-7426
Location

294 Newbury Street, Boston, MA 02115
Back Bay

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Back Bay one-bedroom with Parking! Enjoy the delightful views of Newbury Street 's beautiful tree- lined sidewalks and sophisticated ambiance from the large bow front windows of this nicely appointed one- bedroom condo. The kitchen features sub zero and wolf appliances and there is a washer and dryer in the unit. The living area has a decorative fireplace and a built-in desk/office set up which blends nicely with the woodwork throughout the unit. The bedroom can accommodate a queen bed, bureau and night stand and has 2 ample closets. Central A/C , hardwood floors, elevator, professional management and direct access tto a tandem parking space complete the package! Owner will consider June or July start date.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 294 Newbury Street have any available units?
294 Newbury Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 294 Newbury Street have?
Some of 294 Newbury Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 294 Newbury Street currently offering any rent specials?
294 Newbury Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 294 Newbury Street pet-friendly?
No, 294 Newbury Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 294 Newbury Street offer parking?
Yes, 294 Newbury Street does offer parking.
Does 294 Newbury Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 294 Newbury Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 294 Newbury Street have a pool?
No, 294 Newbury Street does not have a pool.
Does 294 Newbury Street have accessible units?
No, 294 Newbury Street does not have accessible units.
Does 294 Newbury Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 294 Newbury Street does not have units with dishwashers.
