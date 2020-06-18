294 Newbury Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking air conditioning elevator fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities elevator parking

Back Bay one-bedroom with Parking! Enjoy the delightful views of Newbury Street 's beautiful tree- lined sidewalks and sophisticated ambiance from the large bow front windows of this nicely appointed one- bedroom condo. The kitchen features sub zero and wolf appliances and there is a washer and dryer in the unit. The living area has a decorative fireplace and a built-in desk/office set up which blends nicely with the woodwork throughout the unit. The bedroom can accommodate a queen bed, bureau and night stand and has 2 ample closets. Central A/C , hardwood floors, elevator, professional management and direct access tto a tandem parking space complete the package! Owner will consider June or July start date.