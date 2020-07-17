All apartments in Boston
290 Newbury St Ste 3R
290 Newbury St Ste 3R

290 Newbury St · (617) 922-7334
Location

290 Newbury St, Boston, MA 02115
Back Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2225 · Avail. now

$2,225

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Welcome to your new home in Back Bay. Newbury Street is Boston's most popular shopping and dining destination, so many activities! This apartment is on the third floor, has hardwood floors throughout and bay windows, and includes heat, hot water and electricity. This apartment is located within a beautiful Back Bay brownstone close to many of Boston's most loved attractions including: Public Gardens, Charles River, Copley Place, Prudential Center, Boston Public Library. It is also convenient to Trader Joe’s, Shopping, Restaurants, and Public transportation- Arlington (Green Line), Copley (Green Line), Hynes Convention Center (Green Line), Back Bay station (Orange Line/MBTA Commuter Rail). INCLUDES heat, electricity, hot water, 9/1 move-in

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5874509)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 290 Newbury St Ste 3R have any available units?
290 Newbury St Ste 3R has a unit available for $2,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 290 Newbury St Ste 3R currently offering any rent specials?
290 Newbury St Ste 3R is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 290 Newbury St Ste 3R pet-friendly?
No, 290 Newbury St Ste 3R is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 290 Newbury St Ste 3R offer parking?
No, 290 Newbury St Ste 3R does not offer parking.
Does 290 Newbury St Ste 3R have units with washers and dryers?
No, 290 Newbury St Ste 3R does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 290 Newbury St Ste 3R have a pool?
No, 290 Newbury St Ste 3R does not have a pool.
Does 290 Newbury St Ste 3R have accessible units?
No, 290 Newbury St Ste 3R does not have accessible units.
Does 290 Newbury St Ste 3R have units with dishwashers?
No, 290 Newbury St Ste 3R does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 290 Newbury St Ste 3R have units with air conditioning?
No, 290 Newbury St Ste 3R does not have units with air conditioning.
