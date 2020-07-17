290 Newbury St Ste 3R

Amenities

hardwood floors some paid utils

Welcome to your new home in Back Bay. Newbury Street is Boston's most popular shopping and dining destination, so many activities! This apartment is on the third floor, has hardwood floors throughout and bay windows, and includes heat, hot water and electricity. This apartment is located within a beautiful Back Bay brownstone close to many of Boston's most loved attractions including: Public Gardens, Charles River, Copley Place, Prudential Center, Boston Public Library. It is also convenient to Trader Joe’s, Shopping, Restaurants, and Public transportation- Arlington (Green Line), Copley (Green Line), Hynes Convention Center (Green Line), Back Bay station (Orange Line/MBTA Commuter Rail). INCLUDES heat, electricity, hot water, 9/1 move-in



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5874509)