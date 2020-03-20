29 Charlemont

Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated coffee bar

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar

Sunny, renovated 6room apartment available on one of Dorchester nicest streets. This 1600 sq ft apartment has it all: 2 beds, 1 office, updated kitchen,and more. Located on first floor of a meticulously maintained brick two -family. Plenty of street parking. Laundry hookup . Short walk to Adams Village for coffee shops , restaurants and Ashmont Station for train as well as many bus routes. Available immediately. NO PETS repeat NO PETS . Background checks and references will be requested via website. MySmartmove.com