All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 287 Hanover.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
287 Hanover
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:16 AM

287 Hanover

287 Hanover Street · (617) 356-7605
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
North End
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

287 Hanover Street, Boston, MA 02113
North End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available June 1st or July 1st. Virtual showings available! Extremely large and exceptionally clean loft style one bedroom apartment on Hanover Street in the North End. The unit has been recently remodeled and features new hardwood floors throughout, a fabulous tile bathroom and fresh paint. Newer kitchen has granite counter tops, subway back splash and full sized dishwasher. The home features two extremely large closets, central air and common laundry in the building. Top floor back, so this unit is very quiet! Building is professionally managed and well maintained. Sorry, no pets allowed. Please reach out to me for a video tour of this great apartment in the heart of the vibrant North End!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 287 Hanover have any available units?
287 Hanover has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 287 Hanover have?
Some of 287 Hanover's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 287 Hanover currently offering any rent specials?
287 Hanover isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 287 Hanover pet-friendly?
No, 287 Hanover is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 287 Hanover offer parking?
No, 287 Hanover does not offer parking.
Does 287 Hanover have units with washers and dryers?
No, 287 Hanover does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 287 Hanover have a pool?
No, 287 Hanover does not have a pool.
Does 287 Hanover have accessible units?
No, 287 Hanover does not have accessible units.
Does 287 Hanover have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 287 Hanover has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 287 Hanover?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Harbor Point on the Bay
24 Oyster Bay Rd
Boston, MA 02125
One Canal Apartment Homes
1 Canal Sreet
Boston, MA 02114
Waterside Place by Windsor
505 Congress St
Boston, MA 02210
Bell Olmsted Park
161 S Huntington Ave
Boston, MA 02130
VIA
5 Fan Pier Blvd
Boston, MA 02210
West Square
320 D St
Boston, MA 02127
4 Elko St
4 Elko St
Boston, MA 02135
Douglass Park Apartments
650 Columbus Ave
Boston, MA 02118

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity