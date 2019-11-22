287 Hanover

Amenities

Available June 1st or July 1st. Virtual showings available! Extremely large and exceptionally clean loft style one bedroom apartment on Hanover Street in the North End. The unit has been recently remodeled and features new hardwood floors throughout, a fabulous tile bathroom and fresh paint. Newer kitchen has granite counter tops, subway back splash and full sized dishwasher. The home features two extremely large closets, central air and common laundry in the building. Top floor back, so this unit is very quiet! Building is professionally managed and well maintained. Sorry, no pets allowed. Please reach out to me for a video tour of this great apartment in the heart of the vibrant North End!



Terms: One year lease