Last updated May 23 2020 at 8:16 PM

28 Newbury St.

28 Newbury Street · (617) 307-7229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

28 Newbury Street, Boston, MA 02116
Back Bay

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr concierge
parking
garage
Luxury, boutique community in an absolutely amazing location! These gorgeous units come with a 24-hour concierge, floor-to-ceiling windows, gleaming hardwood floors, modern kitchens with granite countertops, and chic marble bathrooms. The location is what really makes these units stand out. This is one of the only high-end rental communities right off of Newbury Street! Within a few steps you are in the heart of Boston's finest shopping, dining, and exciting nightlife! You are within a 5-10 minute walk to the Boston Common, Prudential Center, Boylston Street, the Charles River Esplanade, South End, and Symphony Hall. Copley Station is a block away if you'd like to hop on the T to get over to Fenway, Downtown Crossing, the Financial District, or Government Center. If the location isn't enough to sell you, then lets go over the building features: -24-Hour Concierge -Smaller, Boutique Community -Heat, hot water, and water/sewer included! -Large, floor-to-ceiling windows -Central Air Conditioning -Gleaming parquet hardwood floors -Modern kitchens with granite slab countertops -Dishwasher, disposal, and built-in microwave -Bedrooms with plush wall-to-wall carpet -Sleek bathrooms with marble and granite -Dry-cleaning services -Right off Newbury Street! -Walk to fine dining, shopping, nightlife, and the Copley T station! -Garage parking available for rent -Professional on-site management and maintenance -Cats and Dogs OK

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Newbury St. have any available units?
28 Newbury St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 28 Newbury St. have?
Some of 28 Newbury St.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Newbury St. currently offering any rent specials?
28 Newbury St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Newbury St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 28 Newbury St. is pet friendly.
Does 28 Newbury St. offer parking?
Yes, 28 Newbury St. does offer parking.
Does 28 Newbury St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Newbury St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Newbury St. have a pool?
No, 28 Newbury St. does not have a pool.
Does 28 Newbury St. have accessible units?
No, 28 Newbury St. does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Newbury St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 Newbury St. has units with dishwashers.
