28 Newbury St.

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr concierge parking garage

Luxury, boutique community in an absolutely amazing location! These gorgeous units come with a 24-hour concierge, floor-to-ceiling windows, gleaming hardwood floors, modern kitchens with granite countertops, and chic marble bathrooms. The location is what really makes these units stand out. This is one of the only high-end rental communities right off of Newbury Street! Within a few steps you are in the heart of Boston's finest shopping, dining, and exciting nightlife! You are within a 5-10 minute walk to the Boston Common, Prudential Center, Boylston Street, the Charles River Esplanade, South End, and Symphony Hall. Copley Station is a block away if you'd like to hop on the T to get over to Fenway, Downtown Crossing, the Financial District, or Government Center. If the location isn't enough to sell you, then lets go over the building features: -24-Hour Concierge -Smaller, Boutique Community -Heat, hot water, and water/sewer included! -Large, floor-to-ceiling windows -Central Air Conditioning -Gleaming parquet hardwood floors -Modern kitchens with granite slab countertops -Dishwasher, disposal, and built-in microwave -Bedrooms with plush wall-to-wall carpet -Sleek bathrooms with marble and granite -Dry-cleaning services -Right off Newbury Street! -Walk to fine dining, shopping, nightlife, and the Copley T station! -Garage parking available for rent -Professional on-site management and maintenance -Cats and Dogs OK



Terms: One year lease