28 Hunnewell Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking new construction

Stunning four bed / two bath new construction condo for rent in Brighton. Wonderful ceiling height, Open concept chef's kitchen equipped with all stainless steel appliances and beautiful granite. Stylish lighting and fantastic natural sunlight pour into the living space making this home always feel fresh and sun-drenched! CENTRAL AIR LAUNDRY IN UNIT NEW WINDOWS, APPLIANCES, FIXTURES, FLOORS, AND WALLS !!!! STUNNING PLACE TO CALL HOME! Stunning new construction Brighton Condo quality units with EVERYTHING BRAND NEW!! Granite and stainless steel kitchen Laundry in unit Hardwood floors Open Floor plan Modern Bathrooms Large back porch Parking for 2 cars in driveway for rent