Last updated June 20 2020 at 9:16 PM

28 Hunnewell Ave.

28 Hunnewell Avenue · (617) 500-1282
Location

28 Hunnewell Avenue, Boston, MA 02135
Oak Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
new construction
Stunning four bed / two bath new construction condo for rent in Brighton. Wonderful ceiling height, Open concept chef's kitchen equipped with all stainless steel appliances and beautiful granite. Stylish lighting and fantastic natural sunlight pour into the living space making this home always feel fresh and sun-drenched! CENTRAL AIR LAUNDRY IN UNIT NEW WINDOWS, APPLIANCES, FIXTURES, FLOORS, AND WALLS !!!! STUNNING PLACE TO CALL HOME! Stunning new construction Brighton Condo quality units with EVERYTHING BRAND NEW!! Granite and stainless steel kitchen Laundry in unit Hardwood floors Open Floor plan Modern Bathrooms Large back porch Parking for 2 cars in driveway for rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Hunnewell Ave. have any available units?
28 Hunnewell Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 28 Hunnewell Ave. have?
Some of 28 Hunnewell Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Hunnewell Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
28 Hunnewell Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Hunnewell Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 28 Hunnewell Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 28 Hunnewell Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 28 Hunnewell Ave. does offer parking.
Does 28 Hunnewell Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28 Hunnewell Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Hunnewell Ave. have a pool?
No, 28 Hunnewell Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 28 Hunnewell Ave. have accessible units?
No, 28 Hunnewell Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Hunnewell Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 Hunnewell Ave. has units with dishwashers.
