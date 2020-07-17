All apartments in Boston
28 Brookside Ave
28 Brookside Ave

28 Brookside Avenue · (617) 522-9400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

28 Brookside Avenue, Boston, MA 02130
Egleston Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
tennis court
Available September 1st!!

This apartment is located on the 3rd floor in a 3-family style house near the Brewery Complex.

Kitchen has new granite countertops, stainless steel appliances (gas stove, dishwasher, full size fridge and over-range microwave), and plenty of new custom cabinets. The floor plan is open to the living room, and there is a pantry located just off the kitchen for extra storage.

All three bedrooms are a good size with windows for great natural light and closets. Renovated bathroom!

Private front AND rear deck as well as a shared yard/patio space in the back of the house.

The windows are new and energy efficient. There is space in the basement for private storage along with shared coin-op laundry. There is one (1) parking space in the driveway included in the rent.

There is NO smoking in this apartment or building, including decks.

First month's rent ($2,995), security deposit ($2,995), Realtor fee ($2,995) and application fee ($25 per person). 12 month lease and good credit required.

Tenants pay utilities (gas, electric, cable/internet). Cat okay, NO DOGS

*When replying to this post please provide some information about yourself(selves), confirm if September 1st works for you and if you have any pets* Thank you

NOTE: Please be aware, due to COVID-19, we have a hold on all in person showings. While I do understand this is less than ideal, this is best for the safety of our residents and employees.
Great Jamaica Plain location near the Orange Line T (Green Street and Stonybrook T stops), and about a 15 minute walk to the #39 bus stop out on Centre Street. The Brewery Complex is a block away and features Mike's neighborhood gym, ULA Cafe, and more! The Southwest Corridor parks nearby offer green space to lay in the sun or play a game of tennis, Frisbee, or basketball. The original City Feed Market is a 5 minute walk for those last minute groceries or a quick breakfast pastry and coffee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Brookside Ave have any available units?
28 Brookside Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 28 Brookside Ave have?
Some of 28 Brookside Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Brookside Ave currently offering any rent specials?
28 Brookside Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Brookside Ave pet-friendly?
No, 28 Brookside Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 28 Brookside Ave offer parking?
Yes, 28 Brookside Ave offers parking.
Does 28 Brookside Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Brookside Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Brookside Ave have a pool?
No, 28 Brookside Ave does not have a pool.
Does 28 Brookside Ave have accessible units?
No, 28 Brookside Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Brookside Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 Brookside Ave has units with dishwashers.
