28 Brookside Ave

Available September 1st!!



This apartment is located on the 3rd floor in a 3-family style house near the Brewery Complex.



Kitchen has new granite countertops, stainless steel appliances (gas stove, dishwasher, full size fridge and over-range microwave), and plenty of new custom cabinets. The floor plan is open to the living room, and there is a pantry located just off the kitchen for extra storage.



All three bedrooms are a good size with windows for great natural light and closets. Renovated bathroom!



Private front AND rear deck as well as a shared yard/patio space in the back of the house.



The windows are new and energy efficient. There is space in the basement for private storage along with shared coin-op laundry. There is one (1) parking space in the driveway included in the rent.



There is NO smoking in this apartment or building, including decks.



First month's rent ($2,995), security deposit ($2,995), Realtor fee ($2,995) and application fee ($25 per person). 12 month lease and good credit required.



Tenants pay utilities (gas, electric, cable/internet). Cat okay, NO DOGS



*When replying to this post please provide some information about yourself(selves), confirm if September 1st works for you and if you have any pets* Thank you



Great Jamaica Plain location near the Orange Line T (Green Street and Stonybrook T stops), and about a 15 minute walk to the #39 bus stop out on Centre Street. The Brewery Complex is a block away and features Mike's neighborhood gym, ULA Cafe, and more! The Southwest Corridor parks nearby offer green space to lay in the sun or play a game of tennis, Frisbee, or basketball. The original City Feed Market is a 5 minute walk for those last minute groceries or a quick breakfast pastry and coffee.