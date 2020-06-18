All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 2749 Washington.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
2749 Washington
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

2749 Washington

2749 Washington Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2749 Washington Street, Boston, MA 02119
Highland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
FREE RENT FOR OCTOBER!!! Built in 2017. This GORGEOUS 5 bedroom 1.5 bath unit on the top floor in a 6 unit building. This unit is located in Dudley Square in Roxbury with a walking distance to Jackson Square Orange line train station. This unit features a living room modern kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances gleaming hardwood floors in-unit laundry

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2749 Washington have any available units?
2749 Washington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2749 Washington have?
Some of 2749 Washington's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2749 Washington currently offering any rent specials?
2749 Washington isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2749 Washington pet-friendly?
No, 2749 Washington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 2749 Washington offer parking?
No, 2749 Washington does not offer parking.
Does 2749 Washington have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2749 Washington offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2749 Washington have a pool?
No, 2749 Washington does not have a pool.
Does 2749 Washington have accessible units?
No, 2749 Washington does not have accessible units.
Does 2749 Washington have units with dishwashers?
No, 2749 Washington does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mezzo Design Lofts
30 Caldwell St
Boston, MA 02129
Gardner Street Apartments
90 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
8 Winter Street
8 Winter Street
Boston, MA 02108
Emerson Place
1 Emerson Place Suite 8N
Boston, MA 02114
CityView at Longwood
75 St Alphonsus St
Boston, MA 02120
Brighton Avenue Apartments
19-25 Brighton Ave
Boston, MA 02134
Douglass Park Apartments
650 Columbus Ave
Boston, MA 02118
E3 Apartments
65 Brainerd Rd
Boston, MA 02134

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College