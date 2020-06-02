2747 Washington St

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW. OWNER COVERS FULL BROKER FEE. REST OF MARCH FREE (LIMITED TIME ONLY!) Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath unit on the third floor in a 6 unit building. This unit is located in Dudley Square in Roxbury with a walking distance to Jackson Square, Orange line train station. This unit features a living room, modern kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances, gleaming hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, central a/c and a small shared yard in front. On-street parking with a residential permit. Easy access to grocery stores, restaurants, orange line, train station and bus lines. Cat friendly for $50/month. Dog is considered on a case by case basis for an additional $100/month upon landlord's approval. Security deposit negotiable. LEASE THROUGH 8/31/2021!