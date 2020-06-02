All apartments in Boston
2747 Washington St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:19 AM

2747 Washington St

2747 Washington Street · (774) 582-3041
Location

2747 Washington Street, Boston, MA 02119
Highland Park

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW. OWNER COVERS FULL BROKER FEE. REST OF MARCH FREE (LIMITED TIME ONLY!) Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath unit on the third floor in a 6 unit building. This unit is located in Dudley Square in Roxbury with a walking distance to Jackson Square, Orange line train station. This unit features a living room, modern kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances, gleaming hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, central a/c and a small shared yard in front. On-street parking with a residential permit. Easy access to grocery stores, restaurants, orange line, train station and bus lines. Cat friendly for $50/month. Dog is considered on a case by case basis for an additional $100/month upon landlord's approval. Security deposit negotiable. LEASE THROUGH 8/31/2021!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2747 Washington St have any available units?
2747 Washington St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2747 Washington St have?
Some of 2747 Washington St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2747 Washington St currently offering any rent specials?
2747 Washington St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2747 Washington St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2747 Washington St is pet friendly.
Does 2747 Washington St offer parking?
No, 2747 Washington St does not offer parking.
Does 2747 Washington St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2747 Washington St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2747 Washington St have a pool?
No, 2747 Washington St does not have a pool.
Does 2747 Washington St have accessible units?
No, 2747 Washington St does not have accessible units.
Does 2747 Washington St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2747 Washington St does not have units with dishwashers.
