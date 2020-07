Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Very large one bedroom on the second floor of professionally managed brownstone centrally located on Mass ave near Newbury St. Close to many shops and restaurants. Beautiful living room with fireplace and high coffered ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, renovated granite/stainless kitchen, marble-tiled bathroom, great closet, and storage space. Central air and heating



Terms: One year lease