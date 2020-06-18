268 Allston St.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry

If you need the T, this place is for you! With this price and amenities, it's a steal! Comm Ave and the Green Line (B) are just minutes away, providing access to the city, shops and popular restaurants. The apartment itself features good sized bedrooms, an enclosed porch, sunny living room with original fireplace, and an eat-in kitchen. Must See! Contact EDGE for more information on this listing, and hundreds of our other listings! See why more people are choosing the highest and most-reviewed real estate firm in Massachusetts. One-month brokerage fee applies. EDGE Realty Advisors is not liable for any errors, omissions, or changes to terms and conditions of this rental.



Terms: One year lease