Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:25 AM

268 Allston St.

268 Allston Street · (617) 477-0601
Location

268 Allston Street, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
If you need the T, this place is for you! With this price and amenities, it's a steal! Comm Ave and the Green Line (B) are just minutes away, providing access to the city, shops and popular restaurants. The apartment itself features good sized bedrooms, an enclosed porch, sunny living room with original fireplace, and an eat-in kitchen. Must See! Contact EDGE for more information on this listing, and hundreds of our other listings! See why more people are choosing the highest and most-reviewed real estate firm in Massachusetts. One-month brokerage fee applies. EDGE Realty Advisors is not liable for any errors, omissions, or changes to terms and conditions of this rental.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 268 Allston St. have any available units?
268 Allston St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 268 Allston St. have?
Some of 268 Allston St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 268 Allston St. currently offering any rent specials?
268 Allston St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 268 Allston St. pet-friendly?
No, 268 Allston St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 268 Allston St. offer parking?
No, 268 Allston St. does not offer parking.
Does 268 Allston St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 268 Allston St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 268 Allston St. have a pool?
No, 268 Allston St. does not have a pool.
Does 268 Allston St. have accessible units?
No, 268 Allston St. does not have accessible units.
Does 268 Allston St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 268 Allston St. does not have units with dishwashers.
