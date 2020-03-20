265 Sumner St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities yoga

Located in Boston's trendiest new neighborhood - Jeffries Point, this newly renovated (to the studs) three bedroom, two full bath is not to be missed! Open kitchen and living room layout with high 10ft ceilings and a juliette balcony. The kitchen features modern cabinetry and stainless steal appliances. All bedrooms include well-sized closets. Washer/Dryer located inside the unit as well as central air -conditioning, forced hot air and hardwood floors throughout. Maverick T stop is only .1 mile from your front door - one stop on the newly renovated blue line to Aquarium, two stops to State Street. Also less than a 10 minute walk to the newly done Piers Park and Airport T stop which offers a 24 hour FREE airport shuttle 24 hours a day to all major airlines. Grocery, shopping, gyms/yoga studio and restaurants all within a few blocks from your front door.



Terms: One year lease