All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 265 Sumner St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
265 Sumner St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:32 PM

265 Sumner St.

265 Sumner Street · (617) 797-5043
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

265 Sumner Street, Boston, MA 02128
Jeffries Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
yoga
Located in Boston's trendiest new neighborhood - Jeffries Point, this newly renovated (to the studs) three bedroom, two full bath is not to be missed! Open kitchen and living room layout with high 10ft ceilings and a juliette balcony. The kitchen features modern cabinetry and stainless steal appliances. All bedrooms include well-sized closets. Washer/Dryer located inside the unit as well as central air -conditioning, forced hot air and hardwood floors throughout. Maverick T stop is only .1 mile from your front door - one stop on the newly renovated blue line to Aquarium, two stops to State Street. Also less than a 10 minute walk to the newly done Piers Park and Airport T stop which offers a 24 hour FREE airport shuttle 24 hours a day to all major airlines. Grocery, shopping, gyms/yoga studio and restaurants all within a few blocks from your front door.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 265 Sumner St. have any available units?
265 Sumner St. has a unit available for $3,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 265 Sumner St. have?
Some of 265 Sumner St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 265 Sumner St. currently offering any rent specials?
265 Sumner St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 265 Sumner St. pet-friendly?
No, 265 Sumner St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 265 Sumner St. offer parking?
No, 265 Sumner St. does not offer parking.
Does 265 Sumner St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 265 Sumner St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 265 Sumner St. have a pool?
No, 265 Sumner St. does not have a pool.
Does 265 Sumner St. have accessible units?
No, 265 Sumner St. does not have accessible units.
Does 265 Sumner St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 265 Sumner St. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 265 Sumner St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

40 Boylston St
40 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02111
Ashford Street Apartments
55 Ashford Street
Boston, MA 02134
62 on the Park
62 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02116
Portside at East Pier
40 East Pier Drive
Boston, MA 02128
315 ON A
315 A St
Boston, MA 02210
Douglass Park Apartments
650 Columbus Ave
Boston, MA 02118
St. Botolph Street
150 Saint Botolph St
Boston, MA 02115
Fenway Diamond Apartments at 9 Miner Street
9 Miner Street
Boston, MA 02215

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity