Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Beautiful updated 2 bed unit located along the Allston/Brookline line. All units feature a porch for those looking for an outdoor space, are in fantastic condition, and have highly responsive landlord/maintenance. Heat and hot water is included in the price of rent, and laundry is located in the building. You are steps from the T and ample bus routes. Street parking is accessible and free, it is just permitted. NO Dogs/NO Undergrads.



Terms: One year lease