26 Greenville St Unit 3

Amenities
This bright sun drenched 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, open layouts and 10 foot high ceilings Well appointed finishes including bright maple floors, Frigidaire Professional stainless steel appliances, custom kitchens and baths, signature granite countertops, recessed lighting, in-unit laundry, closets galore, private decks and parking! The custom landscape includes pavers, botanicals and green space creating a park-like oasis. Prime location, close to parks, public transportation and shopping. This rapidly transforming area, provides quick access to S. End, Fenway, Longwood, Midtown all with a quiet, and charming neighborhood feel.