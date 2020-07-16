All apartments in Boston
Boston, MA
26 Greenville St Unit 3
26 Greenville St Unit 3

26 Greenville St · (978) 821-4023
Location

26 Greenville St, Boston, MA 02119
Sav-Mor

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 933 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This bright sun drenched 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, open layouts and 10 foot high ceilings Well appointed finishes including bright maple floors, Frigidaire Professional stainless steel appliances, custom kitchens and baths, signature granite countertops, recessed lighting, in-unit laundry, closets galore, private decks and parking! The custom landscape includes pavers, botanicals and green space creating a park-like oasis. Prime location, close to parks, public transportation and shopping. This rapidly transforming area, provides quick access to S. End, Fenway, Longwood, Midtown all with a quiet, and charming neighborhood feel.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

