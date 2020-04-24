All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 251 Chestnut Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
251 Chestnut Ave.
Last updated May 19 2020 at 8:26 PM

251 Chestnut Ave.

251 Chestnut Avenue · (617) 505-8321
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Jamaica Central - South Sumner
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

251 Chestnut Avenue, Boston, MA 02130
Jamaica Central - South Sumner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful and well kept six room unit ideally located in the heart of central JP offers parking, front and rear porches and a shared yard, creating an oasis for gardening and outdoor activity. Wood floor through combines contemporary flair with much original detail and warm natural woodwork. French doors from living room opens to a charming office/sun room which doubles as guest space. The spacious dining room with built-in china cabinet opens to a fabulous cook's kitchen with a large walk-in pantry, stainless appliances. Two generous bedrooms, bathroom and ample basement storage complete the interior space. Minutes to the T, bustling JP restaurants, shops and Longwood medical area.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 251 Chestnut Ave. have any available units?
251 Chestnut Ave. has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 251 Chestnut Ave. have?
Some of 251 Chestnut Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 251 Chestnut Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
251 Chestnut Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 251 Chestnut Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 251 Chestnut Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 251 Chestnut Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 251 Chestnut Ave. does offer parking.
Does 251 Chestnut Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 251 Chestnut Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 251 Chestnut Ave. have a pool?
No, 251 Chestnut Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 251 Chestnut Ave. have accessible units?
No, 251 Chestnut Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 251 Chestnut Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 251 Chestnut Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 251 Chestnut Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Centre Street Apartments
1799 Centre Street
Boston, MA 02132
The Kensington
665 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111
Oak Row
1235 Vfw Parkway
Boston, MA 02132
Girard
50 Malden St
Boston, MA 02118
Lofts At Atlantic Wharf
530 Atlantic Ave
Boston, MA 02210
4 Elko St
4 Elko St
Boston, MA 02135
Watermark Seaport
85 Seaport Blvd
Boston, MA 02210
The Victor by Windsor
110 Beverly St
Boston, MA 02114

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity