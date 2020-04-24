251 Chestnut Ave.

Amenities

Beautiful and well kept six room unit ideally located in the heart of central JP offers parking, front and rear porches and a shared yard, creating an oasis for gardening and outdoor activity. Wood floor through combines contemporary flair with much original detail and warm natural woodwork. French doors from living room opens to a charming office/sun room which doubles as guest space. The spacious dining room with built-in china cabinet opens to a fabulous cook's kitchen with a large walk-in pantry, stainless appliances. Two generous bedrooms, bathroom and ample basement storage complete the interior space. Minutes to the T, bustling JP restaurants, shops and Longwood medical area.



Terms: One year lease