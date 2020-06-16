All apartments in Boston
25 Mount Hood Rd. #4

25 Mount Hood Rd · (617) 822-1683
Location

25 Mount Hood Rd, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 25 Mount Hood Rd. #4 · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
**GREAT VALUE, 2 BED 1 BATH, AVAIL JUNE 1ST, HT/HW INCL, PRIVATE BALCONY, NO FEE** - **NO REALTOR FEE**This efficient and economical two bedroom was just painted and features high ceilings, hardwood floors, an eat-in kitchen, and a private balcony. The even-sized bedrooms make this home ideal for roommates. The location could not be more convenient - only steps to Whole Foods, Boston College, Boston University, the Longwood Medical Area, and the B, C and D Green Lines to Boston.
CONTACT KYLE TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING
PHONE-617-822-1683
EMAIL: KYLE@BOSTONCAPITALMGMT.NET

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4894694)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Mount Hood Rd. #4 have any available units?
25 Mount Hood Rd. #4 has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 25 Mount Hood Rd. #4 currently offering any rent specials?
25 Mount Hood Rd. #4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Mount Hood Rd. #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 25 Mount Hood Rd. #4 is pet friendly.
Does 25 Mount Hood Rd. #4 offer parking?
No, 25 Mount Hood Rd. #4 does not offer parking.
Does 25 Mount Hood Rd. #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Mount Hood Rd. #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Mount Hood Rd. #4 have a pool?
No, 25 Mount Hood Rd. #4 does not have a pool.
Does 25 Mount Hood Rd. #4 have accessible units?
No, 25 Mount Hood Rd. #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Mount Hood Rd. #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 Mount Hood Rd. #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Mount Hood Rd. #4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Mount Hood Rd. #4 does not have units with air conditioning.
