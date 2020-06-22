25 Bragdon Street

Amenities

Fantastic, newly rehabbed 3 bedroom, 1 bath unit on the first floor in a multi-family house located near Stony Brook and Jackson Square orange line train station in Roxbury. Unit features a living room and modern kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Central A/C, Outdoor patio. On-street parking with a residential permit. Easy access to the orange line train station, bus lines, restaurants, shops and stores. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Laundry in building.