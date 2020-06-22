All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 25 Bragdon Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
25 Bragdon Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:18 AM

25 Bragdon Street

25 Bragdon Street · (617) 777-0248
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

25 Bragdon Street, Boston, MA 02119
Washington Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 9999 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Fantastic, newly rehabbed 3 bedroom, 1 bath unit on the first floor in a multi-family house located near Stony Brook and Jackson Square orange line train station in Roxbury. Unit features a living room and modern kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Central A/C, Outdoor patio. On-street parking with a residential permit. Easy access to the orange line train station, bus lines, restaurants, shops and stores. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Laundry in building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Bragdon Street have any available units?
25 Bragdon Street has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 25 Bragdon Street have?
Some of 25 Bragdon Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Bragdon Street currently offering any rent specials?
25 Bragdon Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Bragdon Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 25 Bragdon Street is pet friendly.
Does 25 Bragdon Street offer parking?
No, 25 Bragdon Street does not offer parking.
Does 25 Bragdon Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 Bragdon Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Bragdon Street have a pool?
No, 25 Bragdon Street does not have a pool.
Does 25 Bragdon Street have accessible units?
No, 25 Bragdon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Bragdon Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Bragdon Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 25 Bragdon Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

40 Malvern Street Apartments
40 Malvern Street
Boston, MA 02134
Hamilton Union
435 Cambridge Street
Boston, MA 02134
Ashford Street Apartments
55 Ashford Street
Boston, MA 02134
Waterside Place by Windsor
505 Congress St
Boston, MA 02210
Avalon North Station
1 Nashua St
Boston, MA 02114
The Harlo
1350 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02215
Peninsula Apartments
401 Mount Vernon St
Boston, MA 02125
Ora
899 Congress St
Boston, MA 02210

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity