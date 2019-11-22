All apartments in Boston
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:44 AM

248 Corey Rd

248 Corey Road · (857) 498-1150
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

248 Corey Road, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $3000 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Available May 1 - Sunny 3 Bedroom with Parking - Property Id: 271157

Spacious and sun-filled second floor apartment near Washington Sq. with central a/c, in-unit laundry and one off-street parking spot. Apartment has two large bedrooms and one smaller bedroom, one bathroom and friendly landlords who live downstairs. Easy walk to B & C lines, 66 & 65 buses. Available furnished or unfurnished. Flexible lease terms available. Subject to credit check and acceptable references. Text 857-498-1150 to set up a Zoom showing today! No brokers, please.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/271157
Property Id 271157

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5742440)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 248 Corey Rd have any available units?
248 Corey Rd has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 248 Corey Rd have?
Some of 248 Corey Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 248 Corey Rd currently offering any rent specials?
248 Corey Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 248 Corey Rd pet-friendly?
No, 248 Corey Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 248 Corey Rd offer parking?
Yes, 248 Corey Rd does offer parking.
Does 248 Corey Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 248 Corey Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 248 Corey Rd have a pool?
No, 248 Corey Rd does not have a pool.
Does 248 Corey Rd have accessible units?
No, 248 Corey Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 248 Corey Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 248 Corey Rd has units with dishwashers.
