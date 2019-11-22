248 Corey Rd

Amenities

Available May 1 - Sunny 3 Bedroom with Parking - Property Id: 271157



Spacious and sun-filled second floor apartment near Washington Sq. with central a/c, in-unit laundry and one off-street parking spot. Apartment has two large bedrooms and one smaller bedroom, one bathroom and friendly landlords who live downstairs. Easy walk to B & C lines, 66 & 65 buses. Available furnished or unfurnished. Flexible lease terms available. Subject to credit check and acceptable references. Text 857-498-1150 to set up a Zoom showing today! No brokers, please.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/271157

Property Id 271157



No Dogs Allowed



