246 West Third St.

Heart of Southie, walkable, or convenient bus schedule to Seaport, Back Bay, South End, Downtown. 5 blocks from Broadway T (Subway) station. We are seeking renters for 1-6 months from January through July 2017. Discounted rates available for multiple months. Fully appointed with everything you need for your long-term stay, including premium cookware. All utilities, DirecTV, fast wifi. Garage parking available. Roof deck with 270 degree views of downtown Boston. Open living area and kitchen perfect for social gatherings. Townhouse style with 3 floors of a 4 floor building. Bedrooms are on the top and bottom floors, with living space on the middle floor. Two decks, top roof deck has amazing views of Boston skyline. Dogs are negotiable based on breed and will require additional security deposit (refundable) and cleaning fee.



Terms: One year lease