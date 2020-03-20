All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 246 West Third St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
246 West Third St.
Last updated May 20 2020 at 9:30 PM

246 West Third St.

246 West Third Street · (857) 277-1857
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
D Street - West Broadway
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

246 West Third Street, Boston, MA 02127
D Street - West Broadway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Heart of Southie, walkable, or convenient bus schedule to Seaport, Back Bay, South End, Downtown. 5 blocks from Broadway T (Subway) station. We are seeking renters for 1-6 months from January through July 2017. Discounted rates available for multiple months. Fully appointed with everything you need for your long-term stay, including premium cookware. All utilities, DirecTV, fast wifi. Garage parking available. Roof deck with 270 degree views of downtown Boston. Open living area and kitchen perfect for social gatherings. Townhouse style with 3 floors of a 4 floor building. Bedrooms are on the top and bottom floors, with living space on the middle floor. Two decks, top roof deck has amazing views of Boston skyline. Dogs are negotiable based on breed and will require additional security deposit (refundable) and cleaning fee.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 246 West Third St. have any available units?
246 West Third St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 246 West Third St. have?
Some of 246 West Third St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 246 West Third St. currently offering any rent specials?
246 West Third St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 246 West Third St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 246 West Third St. is pet friendly.
Does 246 West Third St. offer parking?
Yes, 246 West Third St. does offer parking.
Does 246 West Third St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 246 West Third St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 246 West Third St. have a pool?
No, 246 West Third St. does not have a pool.
Does 246 West Third St. have accessible units?
No, 246 West Third St. does not have accessible units.
Does 246 West Third St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 246 West Third St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 246 West Third St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

40 Malvern Street Apartments
40 Malvern Street
Boston, MA 02134
Ashford Street Apartments
55 Ashford Street
Boston, MA 02134
Harbor Point on the Bay
24 Oyster Bay Rd
Boston, MA 02125
Towers at Longfellow
72 Staniford St.
Boston, MA 02114
Portside at East Pier
40 East Pier Drive
Boston, MA 02128
CityView at Longwood
75 St Alphonsus St
Boston, MA 02120
The Harlo
1350 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02215
AVA Theater District
45 Stuart St
Boston, MA 02116

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity