Location: North Street in Boston's Historic North End 4th Floor One Bedroom One bathroom condominium for rent for 9/1. Quiet condo building, great neighbors. Open concept kitchen into living room. Living room is oversized and has a seperate spot for a table. Bedroom can fit a full or queen bed and dresser and has a large closet. There is a large built in pantry in the kitchen. Tons of kitchen storage! Full bath with tub. Best part is heat and hot water are included in the rent, and there is FREE laundry in the basement.



Terms: One year lease