24 Milford Street
24 Milford Street

24 Milford Street · (617) 861-3642
Location

24 Milford Street, Boston, MA 02118
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 559 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Parlor level perfection on Milford Street! Walk out the door of this historic Victorian brick building and have access to the best that the South End offers! This bright 1 bed, 1 bathroom features: in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, 2 decorative fireplaces, 11 foot ceilings, original detail, tiled bathroom shower and a private deck. Highway and public transportation minutes away. If your standards require quality space and a premier location, you should see this. AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Milford Street have any available units?
24 Milford Street has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 24 Milford Street have?
Some of 24 Milford Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Milford Street currently offering any rent specials?
24 Milford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Milford Street pet-friendly?
No, 24 Milford Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 24 Milford Street offer parking?
No, 24 Milford Street does not offer parking.
Does 24 Milford Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24 Milford Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Milford Street have a pool?
No, 24 Milford Street does not have a pool.
Does 24 Milford Street have accessible units?
No, 24 Milford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Milford Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 Milford Street has units with dishwashers.
