24 Milford Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace range

Parlor level perfection on Milford Street! Walk out the door of this historic Victorian brick building and have access to the best that the South End offers! This bright 1 bed, 1 bathroom features: in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, 2 decorative fireplaces, 11 foot ceilings, original detail, tiled bathroom shower and a private deck. Highway and public transportation minutes away. If your standards require quality space and a premier location, you should see this. AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1st.