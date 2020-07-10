All apartments in Boston
Boston, MA
238 West Newton
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:17 PM

238 West Newton

238 West Newton Street · (781) 395-7676
Location

238 West Newton Street, Boston, MA 02115
Back Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a stylish beautifully renovated two bed that combines elegance, charm and modern amenities all nestled in the St. Botolph neighborhood that connects the South End and Back Bay. Restaurants are nearby, and the Prudential Center is minutes away. With an open layout, comfortable flow, and a lovely outdoor deck, this is a treasure that is sure to appeal. Upon entrance, one is met with openness and brightness. Recessed lighting and rich oak floors with a walnut stain run throughout. A wall of exposed brick, as well as a soft white marble fireplace surround add warmth and character. A breakfast bar with a sleek quartz counter-top is ideal for casual eating and overlooks the fully applianced kitchen. There are tall sleek white cabinets with crown molding, new stainless steel appliances and a stunning glass tile back splash. The bedrooms are ample. The West facing sizable back deck with Azek flooring is a peaceful oasis. Available 9/1. Tenant pays fee. Pet friendly, laundry in unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 238 West Newton have any available units?
238 West Newton has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 238 West Newton have?
Some of 238 West Newton's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 238 West Newton currently offering any rent specials?
238 West Newton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 238 West Newton pet-friendly?
Yes, 238 West Newton is pet friendly.
Does 238 West Newton offer parking?
No, 238 West Newton does not offer parking.
Does 238 West Newton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 238 West Newton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 238 West Newton have a pool?
No, 238 West Newton does not have a pool.
Does 238 West Newton have accessible units?
No, 238 West Newton does not have accessible units.
Does 238 West Newton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 238 West Newton has units with dishwashers.
