238 West Newton

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a stylish beautifully renovated two bed that combines elegance, charm and modern amenities all nestled in the St. Botolph neighborhood that connects the South End and Back Bay. Restaurants are nearby, and the Prudential Center is minutes away. With an open layout, comfortable flow, and a lovely outdoor deck, this is a treasure that is sure to appeal. Upon entrance, one is met with openness and brightness. Recessed lighting and rich oak floors with a walnut stain run throughout. A wall of exposed brick, as well as a soft white marble fireplace surround add warmth and character. A breakfast bar with a sleek quartz counter-top is ideal for casual eating and overlooks the fully applianced kitchen. There are tall sleek white cabinets with crown molding, new stainless steel appliances and a stunning glass tile back splash. The bedrooms are ample. The West facing sizable back deck with Azek flooring is a peaceful oasis. Available 9/1. Tenant pays fee. Pet friendly, laundry in unit.