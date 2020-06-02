All apartments in Boston
231 Chestnut Hill Ave.

231 Chestnut Hill Avenue · (617) 500-1282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

231 Chestnut Hill Avenue, Boston, MA 02135
St. Elizabeth's

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
media room
Gorgeous Cleveland Circle three bed / two bath. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Renovated ceramic tiled baths. High ceilings. Gleaming hardwood floors. Central air conditioning and exclusive laundry. Short distance to Cleveland Circle. Moments from the Green Line MBTA service. Red Tree Real Estate is a one-stop boutique real estate agency, located in Brookline's vibrant Coolidge Corner neighborhood. We specialize in sales, leasing, property management services, private sales, commercial brokerage, and real estate investment counseling. - Our leasing agents cover Arlington, Belmont, Boston (Allston, Back Bay, Bay Village, Beacon Hill, Brighton, Charlestown, Chinatown, Dorchester, East Boston, The Fenway, The Financial District, Fort Hill, Hyde Park, Jamaica Plain, Kenmore, The Leather District, Mattapan, Midtown, Mission Hill, The North End, Roslindale, Roxbury, The Seaport District, South Boston, The South End, The Theatre District, The Waterfront, The West End, and West Roxbury), Brookline (Coolidge Corner, Washington Square, Whiskey Point, Brookline Village), Cambridge (Cambridgeport, Harvard Square, Inman Square, Kendall Square, Porter Square, Central Square), Chestnut Hill, Dedham, Everett, Malden, Medford, Newton (Newton Center, Newton Corner, Newton Highlands, Lower Falls, Upper Falls, Newtonville, Nonantum, Waban, West Newton), Somerville (Davis Square, Prospect Hill, Spring Hill, Winter Hill, Teele Square), Waltham, Wellesley, and Watertown. Our sales agents will go anywhere in Massachusetts. Call to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 Chestnut Hill Ave. have any available units?
231 Chestnut Hill Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 231 Chestnut Hill Ave. have?
Some of 231 Chestnut Hill Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 231 Chestnut Hill Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
231 Chestnut Hill Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 Chestnut Hill Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 231 Chestnut Hill Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 231 Chestnut Hill Ave. offer parking?
No, 231 Chestnut Hill Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 231 Chestnut Hill Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 231 Chestnut Hill Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 Chestnut Hill Ave. have a pool?
No, 231 Chestnut Hill Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 231 Chestnut Hill Ave. have accessible units?
No, 231 Chestnut Hill Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 231 Chestnut Hill Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 231 Chestnut Hill Ave. has units with dishwashers.
