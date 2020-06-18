All apartments in Boston
23 Tileston St.

23 Tileston Street · (617) 587-0100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

23 Tileston Street, Boston, MA 02113
North End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
coffee bar
some paid utils
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
internet access
Charming Furnished One Bedroom in the heart of the North End available 6/1 or ASAP. Located on the first floor of a renovated, 200 year old Federal Style building in Boston s oldest neighborhood, this cozy one bedroom apartment features gleaming hardwood floors, tile bathroom, sunny living room, renovated kitchen and a private outdoor terrace. Easy walking to great restaurants, Freedom Trail, TD Garden (sporting events and concerts), Faneuil Hall/Quincy Market, Boston Harbor, Coast Guard Base and the Water Taxi to/from Logan Airport, medical centers and colleges. Features/Amenities: Heat, Hot Water, Electric, and Wifi Flatscreen TV Sofa Bed in living room Hardwood floors throughout Tile Bathroom, Bathtub/Shower Private patio Fully equipped kitchen Tasteful d cor Area: Located in the heart of the North End Tileston St is a quiet one way street between the famous Hanover St and Salem St Just steps away from world famous restaurants, coffee shops, bakeries, and bars but tucked away on a quiet street 20 min walk to MGH 10 min walk to Boston Public Market 10 min walk to Faneuil Hall Marketplace 5 min walk to Waterfront Less then 10 min walk to Haymarket T stop

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Tileston St. have any available units?
23 Tileston St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 23 Tileston St. have?
Some of 23 Tileston St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Tileston St. currently offering any rent specials?
23 Tileston St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Tileston St. pet-friendly?
No, 23 Tileston St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 23 Tileston St. offer parking?
No, 23 Tileston St. does not offer parking.
Does 23 Tileston St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Tileston St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Tileston St. have a pool?
No, 23 Tileston St. does not have a pool.
Does 23 Tileston St. have accessible units?
No, 23 Tileston St. does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Tileston St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 Tileston St. does not have units with dishwashers.
