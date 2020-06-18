23 Tileston St.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated coffee bar some paid utils bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar internet access

Charming Furnished One Bedroom in the heart of the North End available 6/1 or ASAP. Located on the first floor of a renovated, 200 year old Federal Style building in Boston s oldest neighborhood, this cozy one bedroom apartment features gleaming hardwood floors, tile bathroom, sunny living room, renovated kitchen and a private outdoor terrace. Easy walking to great restaurants, Freedom Trail, TD Garden (sporting events and concerts), Faneuil Hall/Quincy Market, Boston Harbor, Coast Guard Base and the Water Taxi to/from Logan Airport, medical centers and colleges. Features/Amenities: Heat, Hot Water, Electric, and Wifi Flatscreen TV Sofa Bed in living room Hardwood floors throughout Tile Bathroom, Bathtub/Shower Private patio Fully equipped kitchen Tasteful d cor Area: Located in the heart of the North End Tileston St is a quiet one way street between the famous Hanover St and Salem St Just steps away from world famous restaurants, coffee shops, bakeries, and bars but tucked away on a quiet street 20 min walk to MGH 10 min walk to Boston Public Market 10 min walk to Faneuil Hall Marketplace 5 min walk to Waterfront Less then 10 min walk to Haymarket T stop



Terms: One year lease