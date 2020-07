Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

This is a beautiful one bedroom in Fort Hill right across from the park. The is a brand new renovation. Unit features A/C, a working gas fireplace, stainless steel appliances, exposed brick and hardwood throughout. This unit will not last. The unit is $1850 but the LL requires the unit to be cleaned twice a month adding up to $1950 a month. NO LAST MONTHS RENT! Brand new 2 family building. Located across the street from the beautiful fort hill park.



Terms: One year lease