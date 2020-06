Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Very Clean and Spacious Unit EIK Hardwood Floors Tile Bath Enclosed Sun Porch, Also has another small room off master bedroom that can be used for office, storage or large walk in closet. Pets ok with landlord's approval 5 minute walk to T. Close to supermarket and shopping Minutes to downtown and public transportation



Terms: One year lease